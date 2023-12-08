The belief in the existence of the Tartessians was closer to legend than reality, until in 1958 the El Carambolo treasure in Camas (Seville) was discovered by chance. The history of these inhabitants of the Iberian Peninsula began to attract more researchers, willing to unravel the mysteries (which are many) of this people who emerged among the Phoenicians and who settled in Cádiz, the Guadalquivir and Guadiana valleys, part of Extremadura and southern Portugal between the 12th and 5th centuries BC.

One of those sites of the Tartessian culture is Casa del Turuñuelo, in Guareña (Badajoz), where excavation began five years ago when a two-story house was found. First they discovered an altar and then animal bones appeared in different layers. Now an investigation led by the Institute of Archeology (IAM-CSIC) has determined that it is the largest animal sacrifice discovered in the western Mediterranean during the first Iron Age.

There were 52 animals arranged in different rituals. “They were carried out in the last years of the building until its abandonment, when it was intentionally sealed at the end of the 5th century BC under a mound 90 meters in diameter and six meters high,” explain Sebastián Celestino and Esther Rodríguez, directors of the IAM in the study published by Plos One. The reasons that led the Tartessians to bury everything remains a mystery to researchers.

Three phases



The scientists, after carrying out various taphonomic tests (analysis of the fossilization process) and microstratigraphic tests (interpretation of the rocks at a microscopic level) and radiocarbon dating, determined that in Badajoz there were three levels where six cattle, four pigs, a dog and 41 were deposited. equids. In the first, they detected that the animals were partially exposed to the elements, since their bones were gnawed by scavengers.

In the second and third phases, the skeletons are complete and in anatomical connection, indicating that it was a rapid burial. “Along with two horses, the remains of a banquet were deposited,” point out María Pilar Iborra and Silvia Albizuri, from the Valencian Institute of Conservation, Restoration and Research and the Institute of Archeology of the University of Barcelona, ​​who led the study.

In that last feast, beef and pork were consumed and cremated vegetables were also found, perhaps used as part of the offerings. “The arrangement of the animal corpses suggests an intention in the exhibition and staging of sacrifices,” the scientists point out. “The prominence of equids in these sacrifices is important, a fact that shows the relevance of these species in the economic systems and culture of Iron Age communities,” the study concludes.