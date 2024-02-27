The analysis of tartar present on human teeth dated between the 4th and 2nd millennium BC, coming from some archaeological sites in eastern Sudan, has allowed us to refine knowledge on the food exploitation of plant resources during the Neolithic in this region. This was revealed by the study by researchers from the universities of Padua, Sapienza of Rome, L'Orientale of Naples, Coimbra and the Museum of Civilizations of Rome, published in 'Scientific Reports'.

“Resistant to post-depositional alterations and also thanks to the scarcity of hygienic practices in the past, dental tartar – explains the study – is very abundant in archaeological contexts and its study allows us to obtain important information on the lifestyle of our ancestors. In fact, fragments of plants, fibres, pollen, bacteria and other residues can remain trapped inside it, which today allow us to reconstruct key aspects of the life of ancient populations, including those linked to diet, the environment, health and lifestyle“.

“Until recently – explains Giusy Capasso, first author of the publication and PhD student at the Department of Cultural Heritage of the University of Padua – the prevailing hypothesis was that during the Neolithic the economy in eastern Sudan was mainly based on pastoralism , while there was no direct evidence on the role of plant resources. Previous research had already found how domestic and wild plant species were exploited in northern and central Sudan. Other scientific evidence had confirmed not only the domestication of spelled, a cereal, in eastern Sudan already in the 4th millennium BC, but that the main African crops were widespread in this geographical area starting from the 2nd millennium BC”.

However, “although the importance of plant resources for the economy of Neolithic groups was known, we did not have detailed information on the type of plants included in the diet or on the transformation processes of these resources. This new research – observes Capasso – reveals that cereals , legumes and tubers were an integral part of the human diet in eastern Sudan during the Neolithic. Furthermore, the study identified some preparation techniques such as grinding and cooking, providing new knowledge on food processing in the African Neolithic.”

“The study – states Emanuela Cristiani, professor of Prehistoric Archeology at the Sapienza University of Rome – also made it possible to reconstruct some of the adaptation strategies of human groups in response to the evolution of the climate and landscape over time. In fact, we know that starting since the 2nd millennium BC, eastern Sudan has witnessed a drying up of the climate. In agreement with this data, the analysis of tartar has shown that from this moment sorghum and tubers are the only plant species included in the diet, as they are more resistant to arid climates. The study – warns Cristiani – would not have been possible without the synergistic work of the authors”.

The study is part of the research of the Iaees – Italian Archaeological Expedition to the Eastern Sudan – of the L'Orientale University of Naples and of the Ismeo (Italian Institute for the Middle and Far East). Since 2010, the activities of the mission, directed by Professor Andrea Manzo of the Asia, Africa and Mediterranean department of the Neapolitan university, have brought to light several archaeological sites, contributing significantly to the reconstruction of the prehistory of eastern Sudan.

The analyzes were carried out in the Dante laboratory for the study of Ancient Diet and Technology of the department of odontostomatological and maxillofacial sciences of the Sapienza University of Rome, under the guidance of Professor Emanuela Cristiani, scientific director of the Ercv Starting Grant 'Hidden foods' project: Plant foods in Palaeolithic and Mesolithic societies of SE Europe and Italy' which aims to reconstruct the diet and technology of ancient hunter-gatherers through the integration of various anthropological and cultural evidence.