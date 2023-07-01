buskerthe acclaimed duo of electro pop musicis preparing to offer an exciting and electrifying show for all its fans in an important music venue in the Mexico City.

The appointment is next October 18 in he Indie Rock Forum! You will be filled with energy and contagious rhythms with the solo concert of this talented couple. The tickets sale for this long-awaited event the June 30th.

The musical duo made up of Luis Alfredo del Valle and Raquel Berrios has left an indelible mark on their live performances, and now they have the opportunity to conquer one of the most important venues in the Mexican capital.

What is the Buscabulla seal?

Buscabulla is recognized by blend electronic music with captivating Caribbean rhythmsand his indisputable talent is reflected in the impeccable voice of Berrios and the musical leadership of del Valle.

Since their participation in the last edition of the Vive Latino festival, where they amazed everyone with their proposal, Buscabulla has gained admirers in Mexico and now seeks to provide an intimate experience full of memorable hits. The duo promises to delight the public with their repertoire of catchy songs that we love and that you will not be able to get out of your head.

It is important to note that the term “buscabulla”, of Puerto Rican origin, means “problematic” or “bad drink”. This peculiar choice of name reflects the defiant and enigmatic attitude of the band, which has managed to earn a prominent place in the world of hispanic rock/pop. Originally from Puerto Rico, del Valle and Berrios moved to the United States in search of a unique sound that would identify them.

Do not miss the opportunity to witness this electropop show in Mexico City. Buscabulla will perform solo on October 18 at the Indie Rocks! Forum, a concert that promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Tickets will be available from June 30 at the venue box office or through www.ticketmaster.com.mx. You can not lose this! Some of his best hits are “Tártaro” and “Ta que tremble”, as well as her most recent collaboration with Bad Bunny, for the hit “Andrea”.