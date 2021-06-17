Mounir Rahouma (Dubai)

The English capital, London, is in a state of high alert, in preparation for hosting Britain’s oldest derby in the world, which brings together England and Scotland tomorrow, Friday, at Euro 2020, where the English authorities fear the arrival of the Scottish public, who are called the “Tartan Army”, and thus riots, and entry In clashes with security, especially in view of the great sensitivity of the historical confrontations between the two teams.

The match between England and Scotland in the second round of the European Nations Cup 2020, scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, at Wembley Stadium, is preceded by a charged atmosphere and great anxiety, as it is expected that the large attendance of the Scottish fans will cause a state of riots in the capital, London, on the sidelines of the match.

And English media reported that about 20,000 Scottish fans without tickets will arrive in London for the match, and if they are not allowed to enter Wembley Stadium, they will gather in “Hyde Park” and engage in clashes in pubs and bars.

All tickets for trains from Glasgow and Edinburgh to London were also sold, which made the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan appeal to the “Tartan Army”, to stay in their homes and watch the meeting in their homes to avoid problems.

Khan confirmed that Scotland fans will not be able to reach their traditional meeting place in Trafalgar Square, as it will be used as a ticket holders only area to ensure that physical distancing is applied.

The London capital is witnessing exceptional measures tomorrow, Friday, as there will be limited places for bars, in accordance with measures to prevent the risk of the spread of the Corona virus, and in order to avoid mass gatherings.

England and Scotland play for Group D in Euro 2020, and the Czech team leads the group with 3 points, after beating Scotland 2-0 in the first round, with a goal difference in front of England who beat Croatia 1-0.