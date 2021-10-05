According to a recent Forsa survey, 80 percent of the eligible voters questioned are in favor of the resignation of CDU boss Laschet. More than half prefer a traffic light coalition, Jamaica only want 22 percent.

Cologne – The pressure on the CDU chairman Armin Laschet is growing. The CDU / CSU achieved the worst result in the party’s history in the federal election. The candidate for chancellor had made numerous mistakes. The opinion of those entitled to vote is becoming increasingly clear: A current Forsa survey on behalf of RTL and ntv According to 80 percent want Laschet’s resignation. Should there be a Jamaica coalition, two thirds would give the CSU boss Markus Söder precedence. Only 15 percent want Laschet to lead the alliance in such a case.

Jamaica coalition only wants one in five respondents

The Jamaica coalition is, however, the most unpopular form of government among those under discussion: only 22 percent of those surveyed can imagine such a coalition of CDU / CSU, FDP and the Greens. Twelve percent would be in favor of a renewed grand coalition of the SPD and the Union, 53 percent of those surveyed would prefer a traffic light coalition. The vast majority of respondents advise the Union to go into opposition. Around three quarters (74 percent) of those eligible to vote are of the opinion that the Union should not try to form a “Jamaica” coalition with the Greens and the FDP, but rather join the opposition. Only the CDU / CSU voters disagree: 48 percent are in favor of a Jamaica coalition, 47 percent are against.

