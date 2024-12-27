2025 is going to be a very special year for the city of Tarragona since it will be 25 years since UNESCO declared the city a World Heritage Site. historical complex of Roman Tarragona. A well-deserved recognition to one of the Mediterranean cities that best preserves its monuments from the Roman era and the only city in Catalonia with this title.

With the Mediterranean at its side, the great amphitheater is the perfect postcard of the Tarragona of the present

To get an idea of ​​how big and important that Tarraco was, the first step is to go to the Volta del Pallol (pallol square)where a large model is located that represents the city in the 2nd century, its period of greatest splendor. Once in the historic center, it is time to walk through the streets carefully so as not to miss the remains of what were once great Roman constructions, such as the wall.

The great symbol

Roman amphitheater of Tarragona next to the Mediterranean. BALAGUER TONE

If there is a monument from that time that continues to impact almost two thousand years later, it is the amphitheater. Its state of conservation allows one to easily imagine the more than 14,000 people who came at the time to see gladiator shows. Today its sand is much calmer, but the views are just as spectacular as they were back then. With the Mediterranean at its side, this great amphitheater is the perfect postcard of the Tarragona of the present.





travel to the past

A trip to the past would not be complete without trying its gastronomy and that is precisely the objective of the association of restaurateurs Tàrraco a Taula, which has been working for years to recover the flavors of ancient Tarraco. Thus, not only have recipes been recovered or some dishes interpreted, but also something as typical of the Roman Empire as wine or a preparation as interesting as garum, a flavor enhancer that takes the simplest dishes up a notch, without the need for salt or additives.





a great festival

Terraces in the Plaza de La Font. Getty Images

The perfect occasion to feast in the purest Roman style. This is what the city organizes every May. He Tarraco Viva It is an authentic festival inspired by ancient Rome during which Tarragona goes back about two thousand years and many of its restaurants offer menus inspired by that era. Outside of that festival, it is highly recommended to book at El Terrat, where along with traditional recipes and a lot of care for the product, there are always dishes that could be considered typical of a Roman emperor.

Sign up for our Travel Newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals for traveling around Spain and the world