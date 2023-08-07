Yellow on a 12-year-old from Tarquinia reported missing, then found and now missing again. The girl named Benedetta Cristofani disappeared on Saturday 4 August while she was in the summer center of a family home in Tarquinia.

This morning a post from the ‘Aeopc civil protection of Corchiano’ page appeared on Facebook which gave the happy news of the alleged discovery of Benedetta, which later turned out to be false. “Benedetta was tracked down in the night between Sunday 6 and Monday 7 August”. The father intervened immediately, clarifying that it was not true and that the search was still ongoing. The post has been deleted.

The operators of the center themselves raised the alarm. Then, shortly after 11 pm on Sunday evening, the Aeopc civil protection of Corchiano announced the discovery through its Facebook page. However, the post is currently unavailable. Intercepted by telephone, by Il Messaggero, the girl’s father declared: “She has not been found, help me”.

Benedetta, according to what her father reported, would not have her cell phone with her. «They have it at the family home – continues the man – otherwise I would have immediately tried to trace it. I suggested giving it to the police to open it and have the latest calls checked, why escape the checks and take a bus like this… In short, it’s okay that the girl is awake, but I think someone has contacted. At least we need to go back to the last conversations.’

Benedetta Cristofani is twelve years old, as you can see from the photos published in the ads, she has brown hair and brown eyes. The description of how she was dressed at the time she left the Tarquinia summer camp has not yet been disclosed. When it was realized that he was gone, the report to the police was triggered, the carabinieri and police started the search for voluntary removal. The hope is that Benedetta is well, that she is perhaps with a friend and that she will soon be able to contact her loved ones. About her She spent three nights away from home, so those who love her are worried about her. Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Single Emergency Number 112.

For her there is an appeal to return, even if “I would have a thousand words to say”. For anyone else with useful information there is a mobile number to contact: 335.8445356.