President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev said that thanks to the first President of Russia Boris Yeltsin, the country managed to avoid a civil war. RIA News.

“There was no civil war under him, although they gave $ 10 per barrel of oil. We have a panic when a barrel costs 30, and then it was three times less. The people got into such a situation, but thanks to Yeltsin they managed to avoid a civil war. I am sure that we will still write about this when the people understand what was happening at that time, ”he said.

Recall that Boris Yeltsin announced his resignation and presented a successor on December 31, 1999. In March 2000, Vladimir Putin won the first round of presidential elections.

Earlier, Yeltsin’s widow spoke about the most important conversation with him. Boris and Naina Yeltsin got married in 1956 and were together until the death of the first president of the Russian Federation in 2007. As Yeltsina said, memories of life with her husband support the strength of her spirit.