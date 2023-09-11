Tarpischev said that Medvedev did not recover and lost in the US Open final

President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev named the reason for Daniil Medvedev’s defeat to Serbian Novak Djokovic in the US Open final. His words lead RBC.

“He simply did not have time to recover psychologically: after all, Danya spent a lot of nerves during the semifinals and quarterfinals, much more than Djokovic. As a result, Daniil lacked patience in practical jokes,” Tarpishchev said. He also noted Djokovic’s competent play.

The decisive match of the tournament ended with a score of 6:3, 7:6 (7:5), 6:3 in favor of the Serbian. The tennis players spent 3 hours and 17 minutes on the court.

Medvedev retained third place in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings. Thanks to the victory, Djokovic again became the first racket of the world.

Medvedev won the US Open in 2021. Then he defeated Djokovic.