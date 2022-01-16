President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Shamil Tarpishchev on Sunday, January 16, assessed the career prospects of the current Australian Open tennis tournament winner Novak Djokovic after the decision of the Australian court to deport him and ban him from entering the country.

“There is another year ahead. All this will subside slowly, and if, in accordance with their legislation, he fulfills all the regulatory framework that is mentioned, he will play fully <...> For him, only the loss of points <...> Of course, it’s a pity for Djokovic. Leapfrog is not athletic, ”said Tarpishchev.

According to the President of the FTR, the situation with the deportation of the athlete seems very strange to him. He added that it is unlikely that Djokovic would have gone, knowing about the problems.

“We have not seen any documents. As far as I know him, he did not just go to Australia. He was sure he was all right. <...> I blame Novak least of all, because it is clear that he could not help but go if he knew that everything was in order with him. And those <…> It’s a shame for him to miss the tournament (Australian Open – Ed.)”, — leads REN TV Tarpishchev’s words.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Djokovic would be deported from Australia. The athlete’s visa was canceled because the authorities did not convince the reasons for the athlete’s medical exclusion from the coronavirus vaccination, which is mandatory for all participants in the tournament.

The tennis player said that he was extremely disappointed with what had happened. He added that he needed time to speak in more detail about the situation.

According to British tennis player Andy Murray, the decision to deport an athlete from Australia ahead of the Grand Slam is not good for the tournament, because it is better when all the top players take part in it. He stressed that he did not like the current situation.

The first time the Australian authorities canceled Djokovic’s visa was on January 5 due to an error in the entry request. The athlete flew to participate in the Australian Open tournament. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pointed out that the country has equal and undeniable rules for entry.

The tennis player himself said on January 12 that the human factor caused an error in his documents. According to him, the “no” checkbox was erroneously ticked when asked if he had traveled to other countries in the 14 days prior to his arrival in Australia.

On January 15, an Australian federal court delayed Djokovic’s new appeal until January 16. It was noted that the athlete until that moment will live in a hotel for migrants, since his visa to stay in the country was re-annulled, but the tennis player challenged this decision of the authorities.