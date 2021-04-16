The Mayor of Jete is a bit peeved because the Junta limited the repairs to the surface of the A-4050 to Almuñécar ‘and Otívar.

In fact this point has also been raised by the socialist, provincial parliamentary representative before the Regional Parliament, pointing out that where the road passes through Jete (kilometer point 50 to 53) the road surface is also in dispair and problematic for road users there.

The socialist MP, Gerardo Sánchez, together with the Mayor of Jete, Plácido Jerónimo, had a good tut-tutting and slow-motion head shaking as they inspected the said road surface because the Council had earmarked only Almuñécar and Otívar for the retarmaking of deficient areas on the road surface but not Jete.

And it is just a tad suspicious because Almuñécar and Otívar both have conservative mayors (PP) whereas Jete has a socialist one – the regional government is controlled by the conservatives.

“It’s shameful this laxity,” lamented the Council MP, especially as the Jete villagers have long asked for a bit of TLC for the Goat road where it passes through Jete.

“Do the villagers of Jete, for the mere reason that they voted in a major socialist, not have the same rights and concerns as the rest of the municipalities,” asked Mr. Gerardo Sánchez.

Mayor, Placido Jerónimo, said, “the least that they could do was just sort out the most problematic spots.”

(News: Jete, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)