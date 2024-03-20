The son of the great director Andrei Tarkovsky, in a documentary format, will tell how his father worked on the film “Andrei Rublev”. The film will be released in Russia in April. Izvestia has already looked at it and tried to find facts that are not yet known.

Tarkovsky showed the restored version of “Andrei Rublev” based on the author’s copy of the film at creative meetings when they did not want to release the film to a wider audience. Having emigrated, he took the film with him. The restoration of the film was supervised by his son, the head of the International Tarkovsky Foundation, Andrei Tarkovsky Jr.

In September 2023, the film was presented for the first time at the Venice Film Festival. Izvestia talked about this in detail on the eve of the festival premiere.

Now, the heir to the genius has decided to show how the restoration took place, to talk about “Rublev” itself – to recall the milestones of its creation, starting with the emergence of the idea from Tarkovsky and Andrei Konchalovsky, co-author of the script, and ending with post-premiere editing changes, because of which there is so much confusion today, what is considered the author's version.

It cannot be said that Tarkovsky Jr.’s film contains a lot of fundamentally new information. But the valuable components are the footage from “Rublev” that was not included in the final edit, footage from the set where we see the director, and excerpts from the script.

Plus, the documentary dots the i's in the confusing issue of Rublev's versions. Marianna Chugunova, Tarkovsky’s assistant at Rublev, explains: after the first showing, the director continued to polish the film, and most of the shows at which the author himself presented the work were held using his personal positive copy.

The final part of Tarkovsky Jr.’s work is dedicated to its restoration. Here you can see the film as such, and the Italian specialists who were involved in digitization, frame-by-frame video processing, and cleaning the original sound (which, however, remained in mono – as it was originally).

