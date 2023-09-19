A person uses their card at a Banco del Bienestar branch, in March 2023. Mario Jasso (Cuartoscuro)

The weekend’s national holidays left the highest economic impact that has been seen in these celebrations since Andrés Manuel López Obrador took power in December 2018. This is, in part, because the monetary aid that the Federal Government transfers to some parts of the population are driving consumption. And, with it, the use of credit cards.

According to the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur), the celebrations for the country’s Independence, which were celebrated on the night of Friday, September 15 (and, in many cases, ended until Sunday), generated a economic activity valued at 23,000 million pesos, the highest seen at this time, at least, so far in the López Obrador Administration. Mexico City alone received 105,408 visitors, both national and foreign, spilling 7,797 million pesos into the local economy in one weekend.

The same has been seen so far this year during the most important celebrations in the country, such as Mother’s Day in May, which is explained by the increase in consumption that the Government’s social programs have promoted, explains Gabriela Siller, economist and director of analysis at Banco Base.

“Consumption in Mexico has benefited from the decrease in the unemployment rate, the increase in wages that, together, has led to a greater real wage bill and the transfers provided by the Government,” explains Siller, also a professor. from Tec de Monterrey. One of the most important sources of foreign currency for the country has been the remittances sent by nationals in the United States to their relatives in Mexico, but these have seen a loss of purchasing power, since they are sent in dollars, and the exchange rate with The Mexican peso has appreciated 10% so far this year.

“What is compensating for the drop in purchasing power of remittances? The expectation that transfers will increase next year, which has led to greater granting of credit,” says Siller. These increases have been announced by the president himself, such as on August 22, when he said at a press conference that pensions for older adults will increase by 25% next year. There are also direct transfer programs for young people, parents and farmers.

Figures from the Bank of Mexico confirm this tendency of Mexicans to give, more and more, ‘big cards’ to spend. In July, credit card payments of 702.4 million pesos were recorded, their highest level so far this year. This has happened despite the fact that interest rates are at historic highs, since the financial system uses the central bank rate as a reference, which is currently at 11.25%. The next big peak in consumption is expected between November 17 and 20, when the weekend of nationwide offers called “Buen Fin” takes place.

Mexicans do not tend to react to increases in interest rates, says Siller. “There is not much financial culture and they do not notice the high interest rates they pay,” he also points out, “if transfers are going to increase by 25%, an interest rate of 11% per year, the 25% that will increase “pensions are enough to cover future expenses.” The Ministry of Finance presented its proposal for the 2024 budget, which includes spending on social transfers close to 13% of the (Gross Domestic Product), a level that the secretary herself called “unprecedented.” To achieve this, the debt will increase until it reaches 48.8% of GDP.

In April, the Secretary of the Treasury said in a lecture at the Autonomous University of Mexico that private consumption is contributing 70% to the post-pandemic economic recovery, which is why the economy is growing more than anticipated. Both the agency and an average of forecasts among analysts suggest that GDP will grow above 3% this year.

“Consumption is an internal engine of growth,” says Siller, “however, it is only growth in the short term. Growth should be a consequence of there being productive investment, that is, a greater amount of gross fixed investment. Increasing consumption through transfers is like a car that runs, but because you are pushing it. “You can’t keep pushing all your life.”

Siller and other analysts have warned of the risk of unsustainability for López Obrador’s social transfers and the possibility that the next Administration will be forced to pass a tax reform that increases revenue in order to pay pensions. “Next year we could have growth of between 2% and 2.5%,” says Siller, “but if this super deficit occurs, it is very likely that the rating agencies in 2025 will make a cut in the rating or a downgrade in the outlook from stable to negative, and then this may put more pressure on the Mexican government to carry out fiscal reform, which would lead to economic growth of less than 1% in 2025.

