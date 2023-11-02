The latest challenger to kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven is called Tariq Osaro. The Nigerian Dutchman (28) needed a year from his Glory debut to become interim title holder and now he wants more. In July he appeared on the AD martial arts podcast In de Ring to talk about his plans. “Ultimately I want to go to Nigeria with a gold title.”

