He has never been in contact with the police, has no criminal record and is not wanted by the authorities. And yet Tariq (35) from Tilburg ended up in a cell with dangerous South American criminals while passing through Spain this summer because he was said to be a ‘danger to national security’. The Tilburger is probably one of the thousands of Dutch people who are wrongly on a secret terror list. The lawsuit against the State will be filed on Tuesday. “I’m still not free.”

#Tariq #ended #jail #terror #list #longer #dares #leave #country #Afraid #continue #haunt