Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, Head of the Department of Human Resources, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, confirmed that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the UAE, is a coming stage that promises a new renaissance for this dear country towards greater progress, prosperity and progress.





He added: This election embodies the deep trust of the Federal Supreme Council and the people of the UAE in its feat of leader, and the legacy of the morals and wisdom of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, and succeeding the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, to be the best Behind the good predecessor.





Bin Khadim said: Today, we all pledge allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, vowing loyalty and loyalty to our country, and continuing the path of growth and prosperity so that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness, remains a symbol of leadership, brilliance and ambition at all levels, we hope from God Almighty May He grant him success in carrying the trust, leading the government and managing the affairs of the nation, so that the UAE may remain in prosperity, security and pride. History is writing a new era of renaissance under a symbolic leader whose heroism, duty and humanity will be witnessed by his people.



