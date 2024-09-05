Paris (Union)

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the World Federation for Sports for the Disabled, Vice President of the National Paralympic Committee, accompanied by Rudy, President of the World Federation for Sports for the Disabled, honored the winners of the first three places in wheelchair fencing, as part of the activities of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The ceremony was held at the Grand Palais in the French capital, where the events witnessed strong competition between the world’s best athletes with disabilities.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem praised the high level of organization of the tournament, which hosted champions from all over the world in various sports, expressing his pride in representing the UAE’s disabled sports in this major global event.

He stressed the importance of the UAE’s role in supporting and developing disabled sports at the global level, noting that the UAE’s presence enhances the country’s position in the international sports arena.

During his visit to the UAE delegation participating in the tournament, Dr. Tariq bin Khadem expressed his confidence in the ability of the Emirati champions to present distinguished levels, reflecting the strength of the preparations they underwent before the tournament.

He pointed out that participation is not only an opportunity to compete, but also to exchange experiences with athletes and coaches from various advanced countries in the field of sports for the disabled.

Dr. Tariq bin Khadem wished the UAE delegation all the best, expressing his hope that the athletes would be able to achieve advanced positions and stand on the podiums, reflecting the great efforts made by everyone to raise the UAE flag high in international sports forums.