Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Emirati artist Tariq Al Minhali released his new song, entitled “The Question”, through his official account at “YouTube” and “Social Media”. The work was well received after the song was shown on social media. The Mix Master is Ali Ramadan and supervised by Fadi Al-Sari. In the coming period, Al-Minhali will attend the release of a number of various single songs.