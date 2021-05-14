Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Emirati singer Tariq Al Minhali released his new song, entitled “Khatir”, on his official YouTube channel, coinciding with the celebration of Eid Al Fitr.

The song is written by poet Fawaz Batook, composed by Khaled Al-Jawhar, distributed by Maestro Muhammad Al-Qahoum, sound engineering of Hatem Al-Deeb, Mix Master Ali Ramadan, supervised by artist Fadi Al-Sari, and directed by Muhammad Azhari Al-Qamish.

Al-Minhali expressed his happiness with the success of the new song within a few hours of its release, especially as it was characterized by a youthful, fast-paced color.

It is noteworthy that the last work of Al Minhali is the song “The Story of Civilization”, which is one of his words and songs and composed by Fadi Al-Sari. He released it in conjunction with the great Egyptian celebration, “The Parade of Mummies”