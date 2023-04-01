The Secretary-General of the Balance Board, Tariq Al Hosani, said, “We extend our warmest congratulations and blessings to the government and people of the UAE, on the occasion of the supreme leadership appointments issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, represented in the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Vice President of the State, Along with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and appointing His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, wishing their Highnesses continued success in their duties for the good and righteousness of the country and the citizen.

He added, “The decisions come to reflect the brilliant future towards which the Union’s march is heading towards the next fifty years, and we in the Balance Council renew the pledge and affirm the continuation of work to achieve the vision and goals of the wise leadership of the state.”

He stressed that the new leadership appointments embody the forward-looking vision of the UAE towards a prosperous and sustainable future under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, which seeks to continue working to achieve the strategic goals of the state and continue the path of achievements at various levels and chart A map of the future of the Emirates in the next stage and the consolidation of its gains in modern development trends.