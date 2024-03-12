Originally founded in 2004, Taringa! It is one of the social networks that marked an entire generation of Internet users. At the time, the platform was a resounding success in Latin America, mainly because it was created in Argentina and was focused on this market. However, 20 years after its creation, it has been revealed that Taringa! will close its doors permanently this month.

Through an official statement on the site, it has been confirmed that Taringa! It will stop working on March 24, 2024. The creators have indicated that this decision was reached by taking into account the growth and monetization of other social networks, such as Twitter and Facebook, something with which they cannot compete. This is what was said about it:

“20 years of history is not an achievement that any site, platform or community can boast of, not even remotely. Taringa! It has been the place of fantastic stories, memes, trolls, collective intelligence everywhere, but above all, it has always been a place where freedom of expression is present. The reasons are as simple as they are difficult to accept. With the change in trends in recent years regarding social networks, Taringa! designed a product that sought what other platforms could not achieve, a space of freedom where content could be monetized. However, due to market conditions and the competitiveness of social media, this dream has been thwarted.”

At the moment there are no specific details on how the site will close its doors, but the creators will share more information as we get closer to the fateful day. Let's remember that Taringa! It obtained a high level of popularity during the first decade of the 21st century by offering a space to interact focused entirely on users in Latin America.

Communities of all kinds quickly became part of the essence of Taringa! It was very easy to find a group of people who shared your same taste in anime or video games, and start a conversation. With this, Many used this platform to search for game cheats like GTA: San Andreasand many similar titles.

We remind you that Taringa! will come to an end on March 24, 2024.

Like most, I used Taringa! at the time to look for game tricks. The platform marked an entire generation, and although I never used it as a social network, I cannot deny its importance in the Latin American community, and it is a disappointment that this platform closes its doors.

