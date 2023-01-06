Dubai (Union)

Tarim Matar Tarim, President of the Chess Federation, expressed his happiness with the achievement of the great international master, Salem Abdul Rahman, in the World Blitz and Rapid Chess Championship organized by the International Federation in Almaty, the capital of Kazakhstan, with the participation of 176 players representing 48 countries, including a large number of international masters, stressing that the player is walking in The direction of achieving new achievements for UAE sports in general, and the game of smart people in particular, in light of the full support of the federation, and the plan for preparing and participating in tournaments set by the National Teams Committee.

And the great international master, Salem Abdel-Rahman, achieved the fourteenth place by breaking the tie in the general arrangement of the World Blitz Chess Championship, and Salem raised his international classification.

The President of the Federation thanked the General Authority for Sports, which supported the player to participate in the tournament, the Sharjah Sports Council and the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, stressing that the concerted efforts and complementarity of roles from the support of the General Sports Authority and the Sharjah Sports Council and the creation of the appropriate environment for the player from the Sharjah Club, and the interest and keenness of the player are among the factors essential that contributed to the achievement.

He stressed the importance of investing the positive results achieved from Salem’s participation in the World Championship in continuing to support global participations and marketing participations, which is the approach sought by the General Sports Authority, indicating that the Federation’s Board of Directors puts the positive results of Salem Abdul Rahman to motivate the creation of a generation of talented people in order to continue The march of the Chess Federation, which is considered one of the most successful federations in terms of Arab, continental and international achievements.

The President of the Federation indicated that the technical staff, headed by Sultan Ali Al-Taher, met with Salem Abdel-Rahman, and it was agreed on the priorities and goals of the next stage for the federation and the player, and the participation that would raise the player’s balance in the international classification during the year 2023, and it is certain that this meeting will bear fruit on The orbit of the player’s external posts.

Tarim Matar Tarim concluded his statements by inviting national companies to sponsor UAE champions in all games, stressing that sponsoring a champion like Salem will have a great impact not only on the level of results, but also motivates the rest of the players to reach his level, and we hope that we will have special sponsorship for the player during this stage. The upcoming games will contribute to raising the financial burden on the federation and also increase the player’s participation in foreign tournaments.