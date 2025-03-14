In a little more than a month and a half, Trump has managed to awaken the most feared monster of the economy: stagflation. Their comings and goings with tariffs have awakened the fear that the US enters recession, at the same time to shoot the expectations of an inflationary scenario, with the difficulties placed for trade. In addition, he is awakening the risk of ending up moving to economies around the world, with higher prices in many products.

The current US president He is playing with a fire that ended up burning many of his predecessors. The Republican Gerald Ford (1974–1977) and the Democrat Jimmy Carter (1977–1981) in the seventies were burned. The 1973 Petroleum embargo was blame, when OPEC fired prices by restricting production. The consequence was inflation triggered in the countries that supported Israel in the Yom Kipur War, including USA.

Right now, the stanner equation is outside the oil price increase, but The situation is dangerous enough to have almost any president. In fact, in the US it is usual for the presidents to fulfill the two consecutive mandates, except unexpected crisis. Ford and Carter only lasted one. The Republican also had to load with the inheritance of Richard Nixon’s Watergate, and in the case of the Democrat, it is difficult to give stability to a country with inflation around 15%. Carter was defeated by win by Ronald Reagan in the 1980 elections.

In favor of Trump is that it is at the beginning of the mandate if an economic crisis is unleashed, with what remains the doubt of whether there will be a turn in its policies when the economy and Wall Street corner it.

Donald Trump greets Ronald Reagan, in a campaign poster. Photo: Alamy

The history and shadow of Reagan chase Trump

Considered as outsider of politics and the Republican party, Ronald Reagan and Trump assumed a deep ideological turn. And the two entered the White House with a suitcase full of very similar measures.

In 1981, Reagan did not tremble his hand to dismiss more than 11,000 air controllers on strike. At the time, it was as controversial as the layoffs that Musk has done. The veteran actor applied one of the biggest taxes of US history with the Economic Recovery Tax Act (1981). Trump also promised to cut taxes as one of the great promises of the electoral campaign, but there is still no news of it.

Reagan failed to control the deficit and debt, other Trump’s obsessions. The combination of fiscal declines and increased military spending with Reagan generated a uncontrol in budgetary matters, despite the official speech of spending control. And during the first years of mandate, Reagan threatened tariffs to Japan to stop car exports. In addition, it imposed quotas to Asian and European steel.

History says that Republicans have very bad luck with economic crises. Either fortuitous or sought after, they always end up run over by large economic accidents. That happened to George W. Bush, who had to manage No less than two recessions: the outbreak of the Puntocom bubble in 2001 and the financial crisis of 2008which was close to knocking down the world financial system.

Banking and financial deregulation during its mandate, together with a real estate bubble, caused the largest economic crisis in the great depression. By November 2008, Lehman Brothers had already fallen, several Wall Street bank giants had been rescued and the economy struck. Although the presidency of Bush and the electoral expectations of the Republicans were already sunk by the mismanagement of the catastrophe caused by Hurricane Katrina, the crisis was the definitive grace coup. Barack Obama only had to walk along the red carpet in the elections. The great harmed of the situation was Republican candidate John McCain, who lost against Obama for the greatest margin of all the elections held this century.

Unemployed people during the great depression. Photo: Alamy

Herbert Hoover and the Great Depression

But the example that should give Trump more is Herbert Hoover’s. The Republican President is considered as One of those responsible for the Great Depression that shook the world after the ‘Crac’ of the 1929 New York Stock Exchange, and which has blamed the rise of fascism in Europe.

It is true that this world crisis had numerous causes: the increase in money in circulation to finance World War I and the attempt to absorb it with the gold standard is one of them. And, as a consequence of gold, The Federal Reserve could not act as a last resource lenderbecause I could not print fresh money to rescue banks and stimulate the economy.

But the responsibility for which Hoover has gone down in history is to have approved the Smooth-hawley tariff law. This law The US middle tariff up to 20%increased, an 8 -point rise. All products to which this law was applied had to pay a 60%tariff. Imports of the affected goods sank 66% and, despite this, the customs cost shot. In addition, the other countries responded to the US trade war with counter -ararane that 61%sank US exports.

The tariffs did not improve at all the economic situation of the country, and since then there is a debate among the experts about whether they worsened it or if the situation did not change much, which was already dramatic. In any case, Franklin Roosevelt won in 1932 with a program in which he promised to eliminate these tariffs as part of his economic reforms. And, of course, The liberalization approved in 1934 did not harm the economic recovery of the US. What is clear is that Trump’s mass tariffs, inspired by these, do not make any illusion to economists: rather the opposite.

Ulysses S. Grant and the long depression

Going back, The most extensive depression that USA has lived was the so -called “long recession”, which lasted 65 consecutive monthsa record in American history. That crisis began in 1873 and did not end until 1879. But, in addition, it was reproduced in different forms until 1900. In those 27 years, the US spent almost half of the time in recession, a situation that ended the political careers of 6 presidents. In total, between 1876 and 1896, no president achieved re -election, in which it is the longest streak of presidents with a single mandate in history. (To that list you have to add James Garfield, who died in office).

But the own name that is linked to that huge crisis is that of Ulysses S. Grant, hero of the War of Secession and responsible for unleashing that endless recession With a decision: to implement the gold pattern to ‘normalize’ the economy after that civil war against the slave states of the South.

Let’s put ourselves in a situation. To finance that war, the two sides had taken large amounts of debt, which had financed by issuing dollars without support. Grant insisted on canceling all those tickets using gold and returning to a metallic system. But the law that approved for this purpose in 1873 went a little further: not only eliminated bank tickets without backup, but also eliminated silver as valuable metal. From then on, only gold would count as a backup for money: It was the beginning of the strict gold standard, which lasted a century with various ups and downs.

The problem is that a lot of money in circulation was coined in silver, and numerous mines were extracting this metal. Its withdrawal of the monetary system caused a fall in its value and a generalized deflation. As gold in circulation had to absorb all the money that until then was supported by silver and tickets, the result is that the existing gold fired its price, increasing the value of money and sinking the price of the products. Salaries fell 25%, there was a bankrupt When many people declared themselves unable to pay the debts they had assumed when the wages were higher, and the economy stagnated. Although the population grew at a rate greater than 17%, GDP barely rose 7%, so that per capita income fell strongly.

That recession lasted several decades because the parties engaged in battles about the solution to the problem: some proposed to open the borders and eliminate tariffs to lower prices, others wanted to approve a law of ‘reflation’, printing tickets to cause inflation and break the cycle of price falls. Finally, the 1896 elections were a battle between two completely opposite options: Democratic populist William Jennings Bryan wanted to recover silver as a currency, accusing Grant of ‘betrayal’. Republican McKinley, on the other hand, opted to fix the gold standard and increase tariffs. McKinley won, the long recession ended after ‘digest’ the deflationary impact of gold, the Republican broke the curse of the presidents of a single mandate … and therefore, Trump has designated him as one of his personal heroes. The problem is that Trump’s policy is more likely to cool the economy, not to stimulate it. And that the situation of the country at that time does not resemble that of the giant that is today.