The fears of a recession agitate the markets. It is true that prices were overvalued and this can simply be a correction, but there are also signs of a deceleration of the economy that should worry.

In an interview, last Sunday in Fox News, Trump He eluded a question about whether there could be a recession in the future. “There is a transition period because what we are doing is very large,” he said. “I have to build a strong country. You can’t be aware of the bags.”

When he later asked why he did not rule out a recession, he doubted again: “Who knows?” His ambiguity shook the markets, thinking that he may not care a “small disturbance.” The Dow Jones and the S&P dropped more than 2% and the Nasdaq almost 4%, its largest fall since 2022. The three indices are well below the levels registered in the November and its premiere elections, on January 20.

Trump was right to point out that a president should not worry about the reactions of short -term investors to economic policies that will boost long -term growth. But there are clear signs that the US economy is slowing down.

In recent days, advisors such as the Secretary of Commerce, Howard LutnickThey have warned that tariffs could generate an increase in prices. The Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Besentsuggested that the economy may need a restart after years of growth backed by federal expenditure and the rise in assets.

Risks abound. The efforts to cut the number of officials without affecting unemployment will depend on whether the private sector absorbs these workers. But are the companies prepared to do so when they do not know in which magnitude the tariffs on the goods that matter?

The US government achieved significant tax cuts in the past. The officials were reduced by more than 10% between 1992 and 1998, but the constant growth allowed this to occur without any significant disturbance.

In November, the proportion of households that expected their financial situation to improve next year reached a maximum of four and a half years, according to a survey of the New York Federal Reserve. The same survey, published on Monday, showed the greatest monthly fall in the financial feeling of households since 2023.

Improvisation with tariffs baffles companies and consumers

The last employment report showed growth in 151,000 jobs in February, half of those created in November and December. Employment falls, above all, in the leisure and hospitality sector, which can indicate that consumers are reducing spending.

The purchasing managers index (PMI) registered a growth in February, because prices reached the highest level since the summer of 2022, with inflation at its maximum point. The respondents indicated that the uncertainty about the trusted tariffs and prevents forecasts. In its last presentation of results, the inditex CEO, Óscar García-Maceirashe resigned to make forecasts for Trump’s constant changes.

Tariff measures have created chaos in information and prices. After a rebound last fall, the conference index of the Conference Board sank in February as inflation expectations uploaded. Consumers suffer the consequences of four years of inflation, with delinquency in cars and credit cards that approach levels that had not been seen since the 2008-2009 recession.

A correction of the bags also harms, by reversing the so -called wealth effect that has promoted spending in recent years. 10% of those who earn the most represents approximately half of consumption spending. The trimming of public spending, although necessary to release resources, comes at the worst moment.

Analysts considered particularly transcendental the change in tone of the president and his advisors in recent days. At first, the administration reduced the risks of an increase in bond yields as a result of a rebound in inflation or in preventive blaming the outgoing administration of Biden. Now, there is almost almost the feeling that if something goes wrong in the economy, nothing happens. JPMorgan Chase economists raised the risk of a 40% recession from 30% due to “extreme policies.” Goldman Sachs, who is usually optimistic in his forecasts, now says he expects weaker growth than the rest of Wall Street. Their economists raise the probability of recession in 12 months to 20% from 15%.

All agree that growth will be slower in the future, even if the economy avoids recession. Since tariffs are likely to raise prices at least in the short term, Federal Reserve officials will probably move more slowly to reduce interest rates. The opposite they did last year, when inflation was decreasing.

During the last year, the authorities have focused exclusively on achieving a soft landing that reduces inflation without causing a recession. Now, the new pilots maneuvery to correct the course, which could cause a sharp landing.

The fault of everything is of the tariffs. The problem with commercial wars is that, once they start, they can climb quickly and get out of control. Trump’s deregulation and the extension of the 2017 tax reform should boost business investment in the long term. But the greatest costs and uncertainty caused by its tariffs damage the economy.

The S&P 500 touches the correction zone, with a fall of almost 10%, after Trump threatened with 200% tariffs on EU alcohol imports. Even if they do not materialize or if the tariffs to Canada and Mexico are finally reduced, the pattern of advertisements and imposition of tariffs in an improvised way restless to the markets and make their growth tremble. The problem is that Europe, with a more dependent economy, can suffer much more for these uncertainties.

P.S.. -The dialogue inside the employer is broken. Jumped through the air after the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendihe will refuse to accept the conditions of Cepyme, Gerardo Cuervato leave. Now Cuerva is willing to battle until the end. Perhaps he learned the lesson from when everyone encouraged him to present an alternative candidacy for the presidency of the CEOE, but gave up for “loyalty” to the institution.

The president of Cepyme was willing to leave a year if a unique list was agreed

Garamendi also prepares for war. On the eve of the annual awards of Cepyme, held on Wednesday, March 5, leaked the name of his candidate, Angela de Miguelwho shared bench with the rest of those attending the act. The surprise did not sit well in Cepyme, who considered him a trick to ruin the celebration of his big day.

Cuerva valued the possibility of accepting the presidency of European SMEs, in addition to a vice presidency of the CEOE, which Garamendi offered. But he requested guarantees, which gave the disorder with the negotiation.

The president of Cepyme proposed to present a unique candidacy, headed by him, who would host in his lists the members suggested by Garamendi, including his candidate. In a year, he promised to resign from office and Garamendi could resume the control of the twin employer of CEOE. Cuerva thus achieved its goal, repeat in front of Cepyme, with the commitment to leave. But Garamendi refused round.

With the no in his pocket, the only way to make sure he attended as a candidate for Cepyme was to knock down the reform of the vote delegation, as approved by the Executive Committee and the Board on Wednesday. The controversial change of the voting system debated in the previous Executive Committee required the ratification of the Assembly, composed of more than 500 members, on which there was no possible control.

Garamendi and, above all, his secretary general, José Alberto González-Ruizthus recover the maneuvering and coercion capacity to achieve the largest number of vote delegations. The ethical rules are diffuse and the pressures are imposed. The votes, in this case, are much more distributed than in the CEOE. The small provinces have as many options as the big ones. They are the partners, who suffer from the economic problems of the day to day and do not find amparo in the great employer, the culture broth with which Cueva intends to win. As Caesar said, before crossing the Rubicón: Alea Iacta est.