Mexico.- The Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) made it clear that the temporary elimination of tariffs on some of the products that make up the basic basket in Mexico does not exempt importers from complying with food quality standards.

Yesterday, Monday, May 16, the Mexican federal government published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the list of products that will be temporarily exempt from paying import duties during this 2022.

The measure of elimination of tariffs on 21 products that are part of the basic Mexican basket is included among the actions that the administration of the president will implement Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador within the framework of the anti-inflationary plan through which it is sought to contain the prices of some basic items for families in the Mexican Republic.

Through a statement regarding yesterday’s publication in the DOF, the Ministry of Finance emphasized that the decree does not exempt companies importing products from complying with food quality standards.

In this sense, the federal agency headed by Secretary Rogelio Ramírez de la O explained that the companies that import these 21 products into Mexico must continue to meet the quality and efficacy characteristics required to protect the life and safety of all people, especially those related to the phytosanitary and zoosanitary field.

In other words, corn oil, rice, tuna, pork, chicken, beef, onion, jalapeño pepper, beans, corn flour, wheat flour, egg, toilet soap, tomato, milk, lemon, white corn, apple, orange, box bread, potatoes, pasta for soup, sardines, sorghum, wheat and carrots, must be quality products, according to what has been warned by the Treasury.

Likewise, the SHCP also clarified that the temporary elimination of tariffs on the aforementioned products does not mean that sellers will be exempt from the obligations on non-tariff regulations and restrictions.

Finally, the agency recalled that the lifting of tariffs, which will be in force for one year, applies to countries with which Mexico does not have a FTAan agreement that derives from the anti-inflationary plan presented two weeks ago.