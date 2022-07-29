When the flag is green, there is no additional cost beyond what was consumed

Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) announced this Friday (29.Jul.2022) the continuity of the green tariff flag in August, the one with no charge beyond the amount consumed. This is because the conditions for generating electricity are favorable in hydroelectric plants and it will not be necessary to hire more expensive energy.

When the green flag is in effect, the consumer has no additional cost on the electricity bill. Continuity means that the conditions for generating electricity in hydroelectric plants remain favorable, and it is not necessary to activate more expensive plants, such as thermoelectric plants.

In June, Aneel approved the readjustment of the tariff flags. The increase was 59.5% for the yellow flag, 63.7% for the red level 1 and 3.2% for the red level 2. The new values ​​are valid for the period from July 2022 to June 2023.

Here are the approved values: