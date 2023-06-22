Alberobello, the Municipality plans to reset the Tari to those who save an animal from the kennel

To Alberobello it will be possible to receive the reset of the Tari if you adopt a pet from the kennel. Mayor’s proposal Francesco DeCarlo has the objective of helping families to save to expand the family by providing them with more resources to be able to manage the new arrival. The regulation will come into force only after the approval of the City Council but already today you can take advantage of the exemption by adopting a puppy.

In reality, a similar provision had already been adopted in the past by other Municipalities as well. The same exemption, for example, was introduced in 2018 in Locorotondo and in 2018 in Bisceglie, where there was a discount of up to 5 thousand euros on municipal taxes for those adopting a dog other than a puppy.

