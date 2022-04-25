In mid-May the Savona families will have to pay the first installment of the waste tax. Costs go up, but the service doesn’t improve

On May 16 the Savonais will have to pay the first installment of the Tari. A more expensive fee for a service that cannot be defined as the best. It is a shortage that the people of Savona have been reporting for years, the bins are overcrowded, collection is lacking, sweeping as well.

The rates are calculated on the cost of the urban sanitation service. In the space of ten years, the costs, and consequently the amount paid by the people of Savona as a tax on waste, have increased by 2 million 398 thousand euros. In 2013 (Berruti arrived) the cost of cleaning, sweeping, collection and disposal (plus other management costs that weigh on the amount of the tax) reached 11 million 997 thousand euros. The lowest figure in the last ten years is when in Savona there were 61,000 761 inhabitants (Istat data), which undoubtedly produced more waste than the current 58,000 653.

For this year the tariffs of the Tari foreseen by the Russian junta are calculated on 14 million 395 thousand 256 euros of costs. Going back in time, of the approximately 12 million spent on urban hygiene, the Berruti administration dedicated approximately 2.8 to street sweeping and washing, 2.6 to collection and transport and 3 to landfill disposal.

2017 and 2018 saw a new cost reduction, respectively to 12 million 868 thousand euros and 12 million 462. In 2019 the Municipality had reduced the costs for street sweeping and washing from 2.5 to 1 million 144 thousand euros, but with total service costs of 13 million 190 thousand euros (and a new Tari increase). 2020 and 2021 were marked by the pandemic, with concessions for some categories and urban hygiene expenses respectively for 13 million 196 thousand euros in 2020 and 13 million 771 in 2021.

Thus we arrive at Tari 2022 with an increase of 4.5%, on the decision of the council to recover 840 thousand 169 euros of bad debts, the Tari not paid and no longer recoverable. The share is thus “spread” on families who will have to pay 14 million 395 thousand 256 euros to Palazzo Sisto, to cover the costs of an urban hygiene service deemed unsatisfactory by most of the people of Savona.