Target announced a measure that could harm a large number of customers In the United States they usually shop at the popular chain stores. Recently, In the United States they usually shop at the popular chain stores.

According to the criteria of

Through its official site, Target announced that it reserves the right to refuse returns, refunds and exchangesto prevent improper purchasing behavior. According to him New York Post, This action was taken after years of reports of customers returning heavily used or stolen items from stores.

Although It is still possible to return items at Target, The company has reported that will not tolerate deceptive practicesthis with the aim of avoiding fraud, suspicions of fraud or abuse.

Another novelty the thing is has stopped accepting personal checks as a form of payment. The decision to stop using this method was implemented in July of this year and reflects a growing trend towards digital payment methods, especially among young consumers who prefer digital cards and wallets for their convenience. Although some older customers still use them, the use of checks has decreased drastically, showing the generational change in payment preferences, according to the aforementioned media.

Target stores have modified their return policies. Photo:Instagram (@target) Share

How to return items at Target United States



According to the official site of Target, most products in original, unopened packaging and in new conditions They can be returned or exchanged within 90 days. Consider that the chain may deny returns or exchanges if the products are opened, damaged or if a receipt is not presented.

The return period for online purchases begins when the order is invoiced, which may occur when it is shipped, delivered, or ready for pickup. Some items have special return policieswhich are marked on the receipt, policies page or in the product description, please review them before requesting any exchanges or returns.