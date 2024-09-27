According to the criteria of
Through its official site, Target announced that it reserves the right to refuse returns, refunds and exchangesto prevent improper purchasing behavior. According to him New York Post, This action was taken after years of reports of customers returning heavily used or stolen items from stores.
Another novelty the thing is has stopped accepting personal checks as a form of payment. The decision to stop using this method was implemented in July of this year and reflects a growing trend towards digital payment methods, especially among young consumers who prefer digital cards and wallets for their convenience. Although some older customers still use them, the use of checks has decreased drastically, showing the generational change in payment preferences, according to the aforementioned media.
How to return items at Target United States
According to the official site of Target, most products in original, unopened packaging and in new conditions They can be returned or exchanged within 90 days. Consider that the chain may deny returns or exchanges if the products are opened, damaged or if a receipt is not presented.
The return period for online purchases begins when the order is invoiced, which may occur when it is shipped, delivered, or ready for pickup. Some items have special return policieswhich are marked on the receipt, policies page or in the product description, please review them before requesting any exchanges or returns.
