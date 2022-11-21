In detail, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the regional administration in the Zaporizhia region, said that “the air-space forces and artillery forces were able to strike military targets and firing positions in Orekhovo, Stepnogorsk, Gulyaipol, Tokmachka, Chervon and Zheleznodorozhny,” according to RIA Novosti. Russian news.

Rogov added that the Russian forces also targeted the locations of the Ukrainian forces, where a group is being formed with the aim of launching a possible attack.

Ukrainian forces from attack to defense

Officers in one of the popular factions in Lugansk, Andrei Marochko, said that Ukrainian forces had moved from offensive to defense at Bakhmut and Solidar in Donetsk.

“Due to the large daily losses in personnel and equipment, as well as based on the operational situation, the Ukrainian command abandoned offensive operations and focused on holding onto the positions it previously occupied,” Marochko added.

Bakhmut’s strategic importance