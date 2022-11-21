In detail, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the regional administration in the Zaporizhia region, said that “the air-space forces and artillery forces were able to strike military targets and firing positions in Orekhovo, Stepnogorsk, Gulyaipol, Tokmachka, Chervon and Zheleznodorozhny,” according to RIA Novosti. Russian news.
Rogov added that the Russian forces also targeted the locations of the Ukrainian forces, where a group is being formed with the aim of launching a possible attack.
Ukrainian forces from attack to defense
Officers in one of the popular factions in Lugansk, Andrei Marochko, said that Ukrainian forces had moved from offensive to defense at Bakhmut and Solidar in Donetsk.
“Due to the large daily losses in personnel and equipment, as well as based on the operational situation, the Ukrainian command abandoned offensive operations and focused on holding onto the positions it previously occupied,” Marochko added.
Bakhmut’s strategic importance
- Bakhmut is located in the Donetsk region, and is still under the control of the Ukrainian forces, and it is located north of Gorlevka.
- Bakhmut passes through a network of roads and railways, and is therefore an important transportation point for supplying the Ukrainian army.
- The leadership of the Ukrainian army realizes the importance of Bakhmut, so it is strengthening its forces there despite the heavy losses.
#Targeting #positions #Ukrainian #forces #Zaporizhia #shifting #attack #defense #Bakhmut
Leave a Reply