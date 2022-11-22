Crimea, which is under Russian control in Ukraine, was attacked by drones on Tuesday, while the Russian forces there were “on alert,” according to what the authorities appointed from Moscow announced.
“There is an attack with drones,” Mikhail Razvogayev, governor of the Sevastopol administrative region in Crimea, said on Telegram. Our air defense forces are operating at the moment.”
He explained that two marches were “downed so far.”
He noted that no civilian infrastructure had been damaged and called on residents to “remain calm”.
The Russian Black Sea Fleet stationed in the Crimean port of Sevastopol has been attacked by drones before, and this led Moscow to withdraw briefly from the grain export agreement with Ukraine after the attack damaged at least one of its ships.
