According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a third attack took place on the Koniko gas field base in Deir ez-Zor Governorate, eastern Syria.

The outcome of the attacks

The series of attacks comes after the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) revealed, on Saturday, the total number of attacks its military bases in the two countries have been subjected to since the middle of last month, which amounted to 61 attacks, with 29 in Iraq and 32 in Syria.

The Ministry explained that the attacks did not cause significant damage to the infrastructure, and did not result in serious injuries to force members, noting that the injured returned to their duties.

The last American response to these attacks was last Monday, when US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that American forces carried out strikes that he described as “precise” on facilities used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and groups linked to Tehran, in Albukamal and Al-Mayadeen in eastern Syria.

“Control” escalation

Experts believe that the pace of attacks, which is escalating at a rate of two attacks per day, may eventually push the United States to expand the scope of its response to the armed factions loyal to Tehran in the two countries, which may lead to a wide regional war.

While others believe that these attacks, despite their numerical density, are not practically effective and do not represent a major and real challenge to the Americans, which is embodied by Washington not exaggerating its reaction to them.

Director of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies, Ghazi Faisal Hussein, told Sky News Arabia: