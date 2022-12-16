The countries of the European Union, Britain and the United States and their allies have announced the imposition of numerous sanctions targeting various sectors of the Russian economy since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis last February.

The ninth package of sanctions against Russia affects dozens of entities and more than 100 individuals, according to Bloomberg.

The European Union has agreed to implement a ban preventing the sale of engines for drones to Russia the first third countries that might supply them to Russia.

According to the Bloomberg report, the sanctions were expected to target the All-Russian Regional Development Bank, along with two other banks, in addition to media outlets, and to impose restrictions on the export of chemicals and technologies used for military purposes, in addition to 7 Russian governors due to allegations of kidnapping of children. From Ukraine, as well as sanctions against more than 100 people.

Earlier last week, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Sjärto said that his country had pressured the European Union to remove some Russian officials from the sanctions package.

The Bloomberg report indicated that the European Union countries have discussed a mechanism to establish specific exemptions, for each specific case, for a small number of individuals or entities included in the new sanctions package, especially entities that participate in food-related transactions.

In early December, the European Union decided to set a maximum price for Russian oil at $60 a barrel, which came after lengthy negotiations and a European consensus, despite differences in views on the price, and in light of doubts about the impact of the decision on Moscow.

And Poland, the last country to agree to the decision, gave the green light to the European Union to agree to a ceiling for Russian oil prices, to be announced after the proposed price, which was set on the prices of Russian oil transported by sea.