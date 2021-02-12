On February 10, 2021, the terrorist “Houthi” militia in Yemen backed by Iran blatantly attacked Abha civil airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, targeting civil aircraft lying on the airport grounds, resulting in the injury of one civilian plane, and part of it burned.

This attack is considered a cowardly act and a dangerous escalation that targeted civilian facilities exposing the lives of innocent citizens and travelers, and falls under the heinous war crimes and a crime against humanity that requires the UN Security Council, the United Nations and all actors in the affairs of the international community to take all legal and security measures to protect civilians and civilian facilities. The Kingdom alone, but in all the countries of the region, is to protect it from tampering and terrorist practices practiced by the “Houthis”, which are supported directly by Iran, and to a large extent by the Lebanese “Hezbollah”, especially with regard to this type of drones, missiles and other missiles that they carry.

The truth is that the “Houthi” terrorist group has recently and increasingly been able to operate drones carrying means of death and destruction, remarkably, at civilian targets in the Kingdom, capabilities traditionally known as a field confined to the hands of technologically advanced countries.

While the terrorist groups in the region such as “Houthis” and “ISIS” had been able in previous periods to convert drones, which were intended for civilian use, and convert them into terrorist uses, however, types of anti-aircraft guns were able to easily detect and drop them, but What the “Houthis” are currently using is a type of the most advanced drones that are manufactured in Iran for military use, and are smuggled as fractional parts into Yemen, where they are assembled by Iranian specialists and cadres from “Hezbollah”.

And here lies the danger to all countries of the region, and not to Saudi Arabia alone, which raises a series of urgent questions that need more urgent answers.

But the most important question is, is there a very great risk of the use of drones by the terrorist “Houthis” coming on the horizon, to be used against everyone? And if this is the case, is it possible for the countries of the region to confront them and drop them quickly before they reach their targets, as happened to Abha airport? Perhaps it is inevitable to say that the “Houthis” do not have the tremendous ability to fly this type of aircraft extensively in order to reach further distances.

The worst scenario that can be imagined for the “Houthis” possessing this type of terror means inflicting light damage to civilian installations, which civilized countries usually rule out hitting them as military objectives, without inflicting damage that leads to the killing of defenseless civilians.

What I believe is that the “Houthis” themselves do not have the material capacity nor the technological knowledge necessary to produce large numbers of this type of aircraft or increase its efficiency in the near future, unless Iran is behind it and supports them without borders or ceilings. In addition, The military officials of the countries of the region openly admit that the “Houthis’ possession of drones of this type does not pose real risks to the course of the battle in the military fields, and all that the” Houthis “can do is the hidden and deceptive infiltration to strike pure civilian targets.

But even these low-level threats require full vigilance to confront them and prevent their occurrence, which in turn requires intelligence, logistical and technological operations in the region that are able to provide them, and may God protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its Gulf brothers all from all evil.

* An Emirati writer