An Iraqi military statement said, today, Friday, that the “Kormor” gas field, south of Sulaymaniyah Governorate in the Kurdistan Region, was targeted by a drone.

Dana Gas said in a statement that production operations in the field have resumed.

The Security Media Cell of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement, “Sabotage elements targeted the Kormor gas field, by bombing with a drone and hitting one of the gas tanks within the facilities of this company last night, without causing any human casualties.”

He explained to Bayan that the bombing “led to a temporary halt of production operations in the field to control the fire, which was completely extinguished, and that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces directed an investigation to determine the circumstances of this incident, to be completed within 48 hours.”

The statement stated that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces “directed that deterrent legal measures be taken against the party that committed this criminal act that threatens energy projects in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and other provinces.”