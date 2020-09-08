BrahMos world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile The target of cruise missiles is either fixed in advance or they are located. They have a guidance system in place. They can be released from anywhere on land, air or water. It can operate with subsonic, supersonic and hypersonic speed. They are much closer to the ground than other missiles, so they are not able to catch anti-missile systems quickly. India has an advanced cruise missile like BrahMos whose second version has also been a successful test. BrahMos is the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile. Apart from this, a ‘Nirbhay’ cruise missile with indigenous propulsion system has also been tested.

India has many ballistic missiles Ballistic missiles are released directly into the upper layer of the Earth’s atmosphere. They move outside the atmosphere and the warhead detaches from the missile and falls on the target. These are self-guided weapon systems propelled by rockets that can also carry nuclear bombs. They can also be launched by land-based aircraft, ships or submarines. India has a full range of ballistic missiles like Agni, Prithvi, K-4,5,6, Surya, Sagarika, Prahar, Dhanush.

ICBM Agni-V is capable of carrying nuclear weapons Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are missiles with a range of at least 5,500 km. It can carry nuclear and other payloads with it. Apart from India, USA, Russia, China, France, North Korea have ICBMs. In the year 2018, India did a successful test of 5,000 km range Agni-V. This missile can carry nuclear warheads with it.

We also have satellites flying missiles India acquired the capability to fly satellites into space last year. We are among the few countries in the world that have this power. Anti-satellite (ASAT) missiles can destroy or even completely destroy the enemy’s satellite. In addition, such jammers are also ASAT waves that block the signals of the satellites.

India stands at par with US and Russia India stands at par with US and Russia

India has been successful in the defense sector. Scientists from the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have developed hypersonic technology. A successful test of the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) was completed in Balasore, Odisha on Monday. India is the fourth country in the world that has this technology. Till now America, Russia and China had hypersonic technology. HSTDV can not only be used as a vehicle for hypersonic and long range cruise missiles, but also has many civilian advantages. This allows smaller satellites to be launched at a lower cost. Based on hypersonic technology, India could build the first hypersonic missile in the next five years. A look at the different types of missiles that India still has.