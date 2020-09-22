Supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a $ 5 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) has set a target of making the state a trillion dollar economy. He described road, communication, transport, energy as well as defense, data service, aerospace sectors as new investment centers. Also mentioned expressways and airports across the state.Giving information in this context, Chief Minister Yogi wrote on Twitter, ‘Respected PM Narendra Modi has set the goal of making India a $ 5 trillion economy. Uttar Pradesh has also set a goal of having a $ 1 trillion economy to contribute to this new growth story of India. Our efforts will definitely succeed with the support of the industry.

Announcing the second position nationwide in the Ease of Doing Business of UP, the CM said that the last 3 years are the result of the continuous efforts of the state government. CM held a high-level meeting of Invest UP (formerly Udyog Bandhu), which was attended by Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Alok Tandon among others.

Appealing to the industrialists, investors and entrepreneurs to come to the state, CM Yogi said, ‘Now Uttar Pradesh is an idea whose time has come. Our government has come a long way in making the state investor friendly. He also informed that in the Investors Summit held in 2018, out of MoU of Rs 4.28 lakh crore, 2 lakh crore rupees have come on the land.

Yogi said, “Uttar Pradesh is now moving towards the PM’s dream of a $ 5 trillion economy along with road, communication, transport, energy, besides strict law and order, achieving one trillion dollar economy status.” Along with this, he said that defense, data service, aerospace, electrical vehicles, pharma sector are also emerging as investor centers.

CM said, ‘The UP government is also planning a comprehensive land bank policy, which will cover topics such as land leasing, land pooling, rapid acquisition along the side of expressway. Uttar Pradesh is greeted by entrepreneurs. We will establish the Greater Noida region as the largest logistics hub in northern India. Changes will be seen very soon.

The CM also mentioned about 340 km long Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur, 290 km long Bundelkhand Expressway, 90 km Gorakhpur Link Expressway, 170 km Prayagraj Link Expressway. Along with this, the government has also decided the 600 km long Ganga Expressway from Prayagraj to NCR, which will be the longest expressway in the country. It will pass through Hardoi, Kannauj, Shahjahanpur, Meerut. He also mentioned the Jewar and Kushinagar airports.