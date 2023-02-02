Facebook parent Meta posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a slowdown in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok.

But the company’s stock soared in protracted trading when its revenue beat Wall Street’s unspoken expectations and the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company announced a $40 billion share buyback.

This is the third straight quarter of revenue declines for the tech giant, which laid off 11,000 workers, or about 13% of its workforce, in November. CEO Mark Zuckerberg blamed the layoffs on aggressive hiring during the pandemic, when Meta’s business boomed as people were stuck at home, browsing their phones and computers, glued to social media. But when lockdowns ended and people started leaving again, revenue growth started to slow.

“(Our) management theme for 2023 is the ‘Year of Efficiency,’ and we are focused on becoming a stronger, more agile organization,” Zuckerberg said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meta’s mega share buyback appeared to ease investor concerns about the company’s spending in the “metaverse” — an immersive digital universe, viewed through a headset, that Zuckerberg predicts will eventually replace smartphones as the primary way people interact. people use technology.

Meta said it earned $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, in the last three months of 2022. That’s down 55% from $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share , a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of $2.26 a share, according to FactSet research.

Revenue fell 4% to $32.17 billion from $33.67 billion. Analysts had expected $31.55 billion.

Meta ended 2022 with a revenue drop of 1% compared to 2021 – its first year-on-year decline.

“The slowdown was a little bit smaller than we thought it would be, but that’s not necessarily a good sign,” said Debra Aho Williamson, an analyst at Insider Intelligence. She said Meta’s results in 2022 were “a big difference” compared to 2021, when the company’s worldwide revenue grew by 37%.

“Now the challenge is to get back into positive territory. Meta needs to remain focused on stabilizing its main platforms, Facebook and Instagram,” she added. “And with losses at his VR division mounting, Mark Zuckerberg will have to come to terms with an unfortunate reality: Virtual worlds simply aren’t what companies or consumers want right now.”

Meta’s Reality Labs segment, which includes its virtual and augmented reality hardware such as headsets, as well as software and related content, posted an operating loss of $4.28 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of US$ 3.3 billion in the previous year.

While revenue has declined, Meta has continued to add users to its social media apps. Facebook’s daily active users reached 2 billion for the first time – a 4% year-over-year increase. Facebook had 2.96 billion monthly active users at the end of the year. Meta’s monthly active users on what it calls its “family” of apps — Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger — were 3.74 billion as of Dec. 31.

Meta shares jumped nearly 19% in after-hours trading. The stock closed regular trading at $153.12, down 52% from last year.