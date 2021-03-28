China announced sanctions against three politicians from the United States and Canada and an institution dependent on the Canadian Lower House, in reciprocity to the sanctions imposed by those two nations due to the situation of the Uyghur population in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. China’s Foreign Ministry accused the two nations of imposing sanctions “based on rumors and misinformation.”

China announced sanctions on Saturday against three personalities and an entity from Canada and the United States, in response to sanctions imposed earlier this week by those countries over the treatment of their Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region.

The sanctioned officials “must stop politically manipulating Xinjiang-related issues, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs in any way, and refrain from pursuing the wrong path,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Otherwise your fingers will be burned,” he warns.

China sanctioned Canadian opposition lawmaker Michael Chong, vice chairman of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development (FAAE). © Fred Thornhill / Reuters

China thus banned Canadian MP Michael Chong, a member of the opposition Conservative Party, from entering the country, as well as the subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development of the Canadian House of Commons.

This sub-commission has eight members and this month presented a report concluding that atrocities that constitute crimes against humanity and genocide against the Uighur minority have been committed in Xinjiang. Canadian Conservatives also pushed for the passage of a symbolic parliamentary motion last month calling China’s treatment of Uyghurs genocide.

A measure to “safeguard the sovereignty” of China

Beijing added that it will also take action against the president and vice president of the Advisory Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) of the United States Government, Gayle Manchin and Tony Perkins.

“The Chinese government is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and urges the parties involved to clearly understand the situation and correct their mistakes,” the Chinese ministry said.

Individuals are prohibited from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, and Chinese citizens and institutions are prohibited from doing business with the three individuals or having any exchanges with the subcommittee.

According to the statement, the previous sanctions imposed by China on American persons who, in its view, have seriously undermined the sovereignty and interests of the nation on issues related to Xinjiang are also in force.

A sanctions “badge of honor” for Chong

In reaction, Michael Chong, a member of the opposition Conservative Party, declared that he would “wear the sanctions as a badge of honor.” In a tweet he wrote: “We, who live freely in democracies under the rule of law, must speak for those who have no voice.”

We’ve got a duty to call out China for its crackdown in #HongKong & its genocide of #Uyghurs. We who live freely in democracies under the rule of law must speak for the voiceless. If that means China sanctions me, I’ll wear it as a badge of honor. pic.twitter.com/tS8MomWnun – Michael Chong 🇨🇦 (@MichaelChongMP) March 27, 2021

“These sanctions show that parliamentarians are being effective in drawing attention to the genocide of the Uighur people that is taking place in western China,” Chong said in a telephone interview.

Chong finally urged the Trudeau government to “officially recognize the Uyghur genocide,” and concluded that the sanctions will have no practical effect because, he said, he has no plans to travel to China.

Trudeau calls the sanctions “unacceptable”

For his part, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared on Saturday that the sanctions imposed by China were “unacceptable” and promised to continue defending human rights. The president also denounced that the measures are “an attack on transparency and freedom of expression” and that his government is “with the parliamentarians against these actions.”

China’s sanctions are an attack on transparency and freedom of expression – values ​​at the heart of our democracy. We stand with Parliamentarians against these unacceptable actions, and we will continue to defend human rights around the world with our international partners. https://t.co/gtMleSAaEd – Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 27, 2021

Beijing’s sanctions followed those imposed by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada earlier this week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighur Muslims.

Last Monday, March 22, the United States and Canada had joined the sanctions imposed by the European Union against four senior Chinese officials and one entity, considering them participants in “serious abuses” in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang. Beijing immediately retaliated with sanctions against prominent Europeans and Britons.

One million Uyghurs interned in camps in Xinjiang

According to studies published by UN human rights experts and activists, at least one million Uyghurs have been interned in forced labor “camps” in Xinjiang, northwest China.

Activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labor, especially in cotton fields. Washington considers that the repression of this Muslim minority constitutes a “genocide”.

However, China has repeatedly denied all allegations of abuse, claiming that its fields offer vocational training, and that it is necessary to fight religious extremism.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE