Chandigarh In Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal had decided to separate from NDA, objecting to the Krishi Bill. At the same time, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has no right to comment on the new agricultural laws.

Amarinder Singh said that Sukhbir Singh Badal has no right to comment on the new agricultural laws until the SAD chief answers why Harsimrat Kaur Badal “did not oppose the ordinance” when she was given the Union Cabinet. Was approved in He also alleged that Sukhbir Singh Badal is trying to ‘hijack’ the farmers’ movement to further his own party’s agenda.

The chief minister asked her to answer three questions, “Why did Harsimrat Kaur Badal not oppose the agricultural ordinances? When she was first approved in the Union Cabinet, she was a member of it. Unanimity on anti-farmer laws Why was Sukhbir not supporting the state government when the meeting was called to make it? ”

CM Amarind Singh asked, “Why did the Akalis boycott the session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, in which other parties (excluding the BJP) voted in favor of the proposal brought about the agricultural laws?”

