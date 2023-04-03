Kassa’s target group is very angry with the timing belt of the 1.2 PureTech engine from Stellantis.

Car manufacturers build a lot of different engines. Despite the fact that they have been doing it for a very long time and building many engines, things are not always going well. In this case we are talking about the 1.2 PureTech from Stellantis.

It’s an engine dream. Nice and compact, light, economical, quite a bit of spice and available in a huge number of cars. Then sometimes something goes wrong. According to Kassa, a lot goes wrong, because they received letters and stood with camera crews for victims.

Viewers Kassa angry at Puretech engines from Stellantis

What is going on? That’s what we’re going to tell you. The timing belt is not very good and needs to be replaced fairly early. If you don’t, the risk of engine damage is enormous.

According to Kassa, it concerns the ‘Puretech’ engines. That is the commercial name, the engine code is the ‘EB2’ and that block is available in various variants: Euro 5, Euro 6, with turbo or atmospheric with powers from 75 to 155 hp. This belt lubricates itself in a crankcase and that does not always go well. The belt wears very hard and must be replaced in time, according to the program.

Average Kassa viewer

Kassa asked his viewers if there were any PureTech owners there and guess what: there were quite a few. Now we see a fairly large overlap between the average Kassa viewer and the owner of a PureTech motorcycle. Most cars are typical cars that are still privately driven.

The engine is also supplied in a huge number of cars from brands such as Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel and Peugeot. Then again especially B and C segment cars, which are very popular with private individuals.

Limited leniency

Most issues surface when the car is already out of the factory warranty. Not in terms of mileage, but in terms of age. Will people now also receive leniency? Well, yes and no. And that’s where it’s wringing a bit now. The manufacturer naturally states that the car has been maintained in accordance with the regulations at a garage.

De Bovag states that that makes no sense: that timing belt must function even if you go to an ordinary garage. Kassa is now trying to get Stellantis to the table for a solution. Incidentally, Stellantis already responded on the matter, but no one has been in the studio so far.

Read more? These engines have huge reserves!

This article Kassa target group angry at Stellantis appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Target #group #Kassa #angry #Stellantis