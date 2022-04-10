Atlético de Madrid has a name on its agenda to shore up its defense. It is that of the Portuguese central defender of Sporting de Braga: David Carmo (Aveiro, 1999)as revealed The Sun. Atlético is looking in Portugal for the one who could be Felipe’s replacement, who also came from the Portuguese league three seasons ago. This is the last of the Brazilian in the team.

At the moment, although a few months ago talks began for a possible renewal these stopped and there they continue, in standby. Herrera, the other rojiblanco who arrived from Porto, the same team as Felipe, the same season, was in a similar situation: free since January. In his case, his future is already resolved. And it is far from Atlético. The Houston Dynamo of MLS They have already announced their signing for next season.

Carmo, 22, has a contract with Braga until 2025 and a clause of 40 million. Of great wingspan, he stands out for his height 1.96 and for his forcefulness in aerial duels, in which he is the third best of his team, according to Olocip’s artificial intelligencein addition to defensive duels without change of possession and backward passes, where he is the best on the team.

Carmo was, precisely, a focus of conflict between Liverpool and Manchester United in the past summer market, both interested in its incorporation. But they found a wall: the Braga, that he did not lower his claim, 40 million euros for the footballer.