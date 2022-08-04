In one day, the target amount of a fundraising campaign was achieved for the Breda Fenna (9) who died in a French swimming pool. Since the first donation on Thursday morning, 20,000 euros has been raised for ‘the best goodbye she can get’.

The tragedy has deeply affected many people. In the afternoon, 147 donations had already been received and amounts were credited almost every minute, most between five and 25 euros, but also some of 150 euros. Donors also leave sweet messages for the relatives and wish the parents a lot of strength with the enormous loss.

The digital donation campaign is an initiative of Lonneke Verhaart from Breda. ,,Last Saturday the daughter of our dearest friend passed away (…) We want so badly that this beautiful, sweet girl, and her parents, get the goodbye they deserve so much. In this way we hope to contribute to the most beautiful goodbye she can get," the child therapist writes on the site. The promotion ran for 27 days, but now the complete amount of 20,000 euros has already been received. The promotion is therefore closed again.

Hair in water treatment plant

The girl drowned last weekend in a swimming pool of a campsite in Les Sables d’Olonne on the French west coast, because her hair got stuck in part of the water treatment plant. Attempts were made to resuscitate her, but to no avail.

Local media reported earlier that justice in Les Sables d’Olonne has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.