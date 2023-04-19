Meta is continuing with more than 10,000 layoffs announced. Company executives told managers at Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Reality Labs metaverse unit that they should prepare for job cut announcements today, the company reported. Bloombergquoting an internal memo.

An assessment of first-quarter ad spend shows that tech companies are looking for a better return on ad spend, according to analysis by Truist Securities based on data from marketing technology firm Skai.

“Spending growth across channels slowed in the first quarter as the volume of ads clicked/viewed increased while the unit price declined,” analysts at Truist wrote in a note published on Wednesday. “Advertisers are focused on improving their existing ad spend rather than increasing it given the current economic uncertainty.” Source: Dow Jones Newswires.