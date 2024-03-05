Today we talk about plate trial used on vehicles circulating on the road for needs related to technical, experimental or construction tests, demonstrations or transfers, for sales or set-up reasons: license plate, try how to get it?

TRY PLATE who can have it

→ le motor vehicle and trailer manufacturing factories, their representatives, dealers, commission agents and sales agents; authorized dealers of such vehicles, including companies carrying out road transfer activities Of vehicles to or from storage areas and for journeys not exceeding 100 kilometres, their trailers, both for new vehicles and for those collected in exchange.

However, always only for the intended purposes (see Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport circular prot. n. 4699/M363 of 04 February 2004), as well as university institutes and public and private research bodies that conduct experiments on vehicles;

→ the car body and tire manufacturing factories;

→ factories manufacturing systems or devices for equipping motor vehicles and trailers, if the application of such systems or devices constitutes a reason for updating the registration certificate (see art. 78 CdS and art. 236 CdS Regulation), their representatives, dealers, commissioners and sales agents, authorized dealers of vehicles equipped with such equipment systems or devices;

→ the merchants of repair and transformation workshops, even on their own.

Personalized test plate registered car test plate test plate how to have it

PLATE TEST who can drive

During circulation The holder of the authorization or one of his employees must be present on the vehicle with the test plate equipped with a specific delegation, or a person in a functional collaboration relationship with the holder of the authorization, provided that this relationship is attested by suitable documentation and the collaborator has a delegation.

The test driving permit can be used by dealers, commission agents, sales agents and traders.

Test plate, delegate who can have it

The Presidential Decree n.229/2023, published in the Official Gazette of February 14, 2024introduced changes to Presidential Decree n.474/2001 regarding the authorization for test circulation of vehicles (test plate).

According to the new text, the maximum number of authorizations/plates trial issued is limited to one each 5 employees/collaborators stable, up to a maximum of 100 units. The issue takes place through the Civil Motorization Offices (UMC), also through consultants for the circulation of means of transport. Authorizations/license plates have annual validity and are not renewable after 6 months from expiration; they must be returned within 10 days of expiry, otherwise it is reported to the traffic police for collection. Revocation occurs if the owner's requirements are no longer met, and is managed by the UMC.

The release, renewal and revocation methods are defined by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MIT) within 4 months of the entry into force of the provision.

Furthermore, the authorization/license plate it is personal and not transferable to third parties; allows the circulation of only one vehicle at a time in Italian territory, unless there are reciprocity agreements with other States; must be carried on board the vehicle, and the authorization holder or his delegate must be present on the vehicle during circulation. The test plate on a registered vehicle must be placed in the rear of the vehicleclearly visible without obscuring other license plates.

TEST PLATE on public holidays?

Vehicles equipped with a “trial” license plate can freely circulate on any day of the week, even on public holidays, without limitations for holidays, provided that the purpose that links the holder of the authorization to the trial circulation with that vehicle is guaranteed.

License plate proves who issues it?

The test plate and the test circulation authorization are issued by Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and is valid for one year, i.e. the year of validity runs from the date of issue of the authorization until the corresponding day of the following year (see Internal Ministry circular prot. no. 300/A/51764/105/20/3 of the 1st February 1995).

Foreign test plate

The test plates issued by foreign countries are valid only if expressly recognized on the basis of reciprocity agreements (currently the test plates issued byAustria, Germany and the Republic of S. Marino are valid for the purposes of circulation in Italy, as recalled by the circular of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport prot. n. 4699/M363 of 04 February 2004).

Vehicles coming from the country must be considered admitted to circulation on the national territory Germany equipped with “temporary plates” (so-called yellow plates) which since 1 January 1998 have replaced the “red plates for single use”, intended for private users (see Internal Ministry circular prot. no. 300/A/3/44559/123 /2/27/3 of 16 June 2004).

Vehicle test plate not inspected

The fact that thecar that was not inspected was still equipped with a test plate, since for the purposes of configuring the violation provided for by art. 80, paragraph 14, CdS (and the application of the related administrative sanction), it is sufficient that the motor vehicle does not have an inspection, considering that no regulation of the CdS authorizes the legitimate circulation of an uninspected motor vehicle (see Civil Cassation, Section VI, 20.11.2013, n. 26074).

EXCEPTIONAL VEHICLE TEST PLATE

For the trial circulation of only exceptional vehicles for special use (as per art. 13, paragraph 2, point B, letter a, of the CdS Regulation) an authorization is issued which must include the test plate that will accompany the vehicles. The validity of the authorization is limited to that of the test plate (see Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport directive no. 4214/RU of 10 September 2014).

In 2020, a Supreme Court ruling once again threw the use of test plates into confusion following a fatal accident.

→ Read also DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC 24 November 2001, n. 474 on the TEST plate

→ DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL GAZETTE with the DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC

24 November 2001, n. 474. Regulation for the simplification of the authorization procedure for test circulation of vehicles.

Read also INTERNAL MINISTRY ALARM MARCH 2018 TEST PLATE NOT ON REGISTERED CARS

Test plate holder

→ Ministry of the Interior Circular (2008) test plate

→ TEST PLATE, it is not legal on registered cars

On the other hand, how is it conceivable for a car dealer who moves dozens of vehicles a day for the most varied reasons to be able to insure all the cars?

→ All the updated news on the test plate

→ I notify: to stay updated and receive the latest news on your email subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE”

→ Leave a comment on our FORUM!