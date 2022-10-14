There Targa Florio Classic 2022 turned on the traffic lights on Friday 14 October with the first stage. With the exclusive cars protagonists of the Sicilian race, the last of Italian Major Events Championshipthe wonderful super cars of Maranello del Ferrari Tribute to Targa Florio. Authentic jewels of technical and technological evolution, witnesses of the evolution of cars and motoring, starting with the Zust of 1906, the year of birth of the event conceived and wanted by Vincenzo Floriothe Bentley 6,5 LT Vanden Plast Tourer from 1927, Chrysler 72 Deluxe Roadster from 1928 and the 75 Sport Roadster from 1929, on Lancia Aurelia B24 will be the President of the Automobile Club of Italy Angelo Sticchi Damiani. Twenty-four car brands present at the start.

Also in the race Toine Hezemansthe winning Dutch driver with the great Nino Vaccarella of the 1971 edition on the Alfa 33. It will be on a 1968 Porsche 911 T, the German car that took part in the Targa in 1969 with Moretti. Spotlight on a high racing icon, the F. Indy star Dario Franchittithe Scottish driver of Italian origins who will be on the Lotus Elan in 1965. Just Hezemans recalling the glorious Sicilian race, told about various events on the “unscheduled” tests or on the affection of the Sicilian public, always unchanged, but remembering the great Dean Volante underlined: “I love Sicily very much, the affection of the Sicilians and their passion for racing. I had a unique experience at my Targa with Nino and without him I miss something, especially here in Sicily where we met the last time I came“-.

Departure from Historical Museum of Motors and Mechanisms of the Museum System of the University of Palermo, also headquarters of the race, towards the Pergusa racetrack. After reaching Termini – Imerese, the competitors will continue on the Termini – Caccamo track, the historical name of uphill speed. Towards the center of Sicily through the towns of Roccapalumba, Alia, Vallelunga Pratameno, then you change province and after Marianopoli you reach Caltanissetta. The passage on the Nissena Cup track is expected at 1 pm, the race that last 11 September closed the Italian Hill Climb Championship with the centenary edition. Waiting for cars and crews in the middle of the dayPergusa racetrack, the 5 km on Lake Proserpina where great pages of motoring have been written and which prepared an exclusive welcome for the Targa Florio Classica. The cars will make a few laps on the Enna track before the lunch break, always inside the structure. To do the honors of the house and welcome the prestigious caravan, the same President of the Consortium of the Pergusa Autodrome Consortium Mario Sgrò. The return route begins with the passage from the characteristic Calasbibetta at 14.21, then Villarosa and Resuttano to continue on the high Madonie towards Caltavuturo and descend towards Cerda, two iconic names of Targa Florio, before arriving at the Floriopoli Tribune at 16.30, where you can admire the Targa won by Achille Varzi on Alfa in 1934. The competitors will return to Palermo for the end of the stage.