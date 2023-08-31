Principle of agreement at 15 million plus bonuses, then the problems: today is the decisive day

Luca Bianchin

Complicated, very complicated this August 30th of Milan. Yesterday at lunchtime, the ideal world was on the horizon and Mehdi Taremi was almost a Milan player. In the evening, the situation became decidedly complicated and the penultimate day of the market is a book with an ending to write. In order, the previous stages.

agreement principle — Milan sent an offer for Mehdi Taremi to Porto two nights ago, slightly less than 15 million euros. Yesterday morning Porto let it be known that yes, there were the conditions to close the operation, and Casa Milan spread a smile. Between a reply and a counter-proposal, they came close to a handshake in the order of 15 million plus bonuses. Taremi had accepted for days a three-year deal worth just 1.5 million plus bonuses per season, decidedly convenient for Milan, decidedly lower than the amount Taremi could have earned – perhaps in the Premier League – in a year’s time.

problems — The discussions on bonuses and payment terms lasted a long time and the evening, however, brought problems on the one and a half million per season agreement between Milan and Taremi, which is no longer sealed. Reflection: a tug of war like this is not unheard of, but certainly Milan were decidedly impatient last night, determined to continue on their line. Under certain conditions, everyone agrees to shake hands. In case of complications, no changes to the principles of this market. After all, Milan would go beyond the budgeted expenses. After all, Milan got off to a great start with Pulisic, Giroud and Leao and could continue like this. These are the thoughts of the evening at Casa Milan. See also Japan: players cleaned the dressing room and left this message, example

the day — In short, everything jumps? Don’t worry, the progress made yesterday leads us to think that a solution can be found. Of course, not everything is as simple as it seemed and today will inevitably be the decisive day. From inside or out. Taremi is a non-EU citizen and the transfer bureaucracy in these cases is not simple. The market will close tomorrow, the day of Rome-Milan: a solution must be found by tonight to leave the last few hours to bureaucracy.

89 goals — Stefano Pioli remotely follows the negotiation. He has a game to prepare and does not enter into these negotiation dynamics. Of course, Milan with Taremi would be even more dangerous. Sure, Milan with Taremi would complete an impressive attack for Italy. A mix of talent, physicality, experience, speed to put a certain awe to many opponents. Milan would come to propose Pulisic and Chukwueze (plus Romero) on the right, Giroud and Taremi in the middle, Leao and Okafor on the left. End of market game: adding up their goals of the 2022-23 season, you get 89, a very high figure, obviously very difficult to repeat – Giroud and Taremi were starters all season… and they couldn’t be again – but remarkable. In addition, the solutions available. See also WRC | Rovanpera wins Rally Estonia and sees the title

features — Some are known. Rafa Leao is fast becoming an international level player and at the moment he is the owner of the best open field one-on-one in Serie A. Olivier Giroud has class, he scores goals in important matches, he is a guarantee for his presence in the area. Christian Pulisic has already shown that he is an intelligent footballer, who makes few mistakes and makes the difference with champion plays. Others are to be discovered and Milanello leaves some clues. Anyone who sees Chukwueze regularly knows that Samuel is not a complete player like Pulisic – his right foot isn’t vaguely as good as his left foot – but he impresses with his ability to play one-on-one, to jump the man, to use his left foot to close towards the center. Taremi would add physicality and malice to the center of the attack, as a level alternative to Giroud. The Frenchman would remain the owner but Taremi would be a high-level alternative. See also MotoGP | Pol Espargaro: "Eight fractures in the Portimao accident"

inside and outside — Also for this reason, looking back, the story of Taremi and Milan appears very particular. Furlani and Moncada have been aiming for him since June and abandoned him in July to choose Chukwueze as the second non-EU player. Suddenly, the rule by which British footballers – therefore Loftus-Cheek – were equated to community players put him back in the game. Taremi was everything and nothing for Milan in the same transfer market, up to and including this penultimate transfer day. Whatever happens, Milan fans won’t forget this one.