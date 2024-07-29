Mehdi Taremi and the slap on the builder: Inter’s new entry protagonist of a viral video on social media

Mehdi Taremi, Inter’s recent signing, is already making headlines, but not just for his footballing prowess. A video that has gone viral shows the Iranian striker while he picks his nose on the train and wipes himself on the seat, a behavior that has caused astonishment and even disgust on social media.



Yet, despite this curious incident, Taremi started his adventure with the Nerazzurri on the right foot, scoring five goals in three pre-season friendlies. Ali Daei, Iranian football legend, had praised Taremi’s transfer to Inter, calling him “a“an incredible deal on a free transfer.” Daei stressed that Taremi’s best quality is his “football intelligence”, an aspect that could make the difference on the pitch. However, he couldn’t help but comment with a touch of irony on the issue of personal hygiene, suggesting that perhaps there are aspects on which the new signing could improve.

In any case, while the video continues to circulate on social media, attention remains focused on Taremi’s performance and the his potential impact in the next Serie A season.

Watch the video of the Iranian player: