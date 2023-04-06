IIzarra, who was Minister of Communication under Hugo Chávez and Tourism under Nicolás Maduro, currently lives in exile in Berlin.Germany, after they seized all his properties in Venezuela for opposing the dictatorship.

The case of Izarra is exceptional within the ranks of Chavismo: a journalist by profession, who worked as production manager for Radio Caracas Television (RCTV)but resigned for “ethical differences” about how the channel sought to cover the news about the oil strike and coup against the late president Hugo Chávez in 2002. This position helped him to become known among government supporters.

Regarding this issue, Izarra declares that the way in which the events of 2002 were covered hurt him more than the closure of RCTV in 2007.”I rebelled against censorship and the use of journalists and cameramen as fodder for the owners’ purposes“, the ex-minister commented on the reasons for his resignation from the channel.

The difference between Chávez and Nicolás Maduro

Izarra was not only Hugo Chávez’s Minister of Communication and Information, but also of Tourism in the Maduro regime, which is why he can differentiate the two work methods that both have. “Chávez was a very charismatic and disciplined man, since I was the minister of communication, I had to have conversations with him all day, that’s why I woke up early to call him, if it was the contrary, my day would not start off on the right foot.Izarra explained.The former minister clarified that Nicolás Maduro is also a hard-working person, who is constantly carrying out activities, but makes a difference from character, commenting that the dictator is much more serious.

Former Venezuelan minister Andrés Izarra believes that Tareck El Aissami knows Maduro’s secrets.

This is not the only difference achieved by Izarra, who continues to be a follower of Chavista ideas. “Chávez had all the power concentrated in him (…) he made all the decisions alone, but Nicolás Maduro has power diluted among different people within the regime,” he analyzed.

Izarra declared that the diluted power responds to the fact that there are different areas within the same PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela) and little by little they seize areas of power.

The former minister also believes that the Chávez government was seeking a socialist direction, while Maduro has a “neoliberal” and repressive direction. “It is important to understand that Maduro’s plan is not Chávez’s despite having been inherited,” he added.

Izarra is also unaware that the regimes in Nicaragua and Cuba are from the political left, in fact he considers that “They are the closest thing to a right-wing dictatorship“.

Izarra separated from the lines of the Maduro regime in 2017 when he admitted that a change of leadership was necessary within the socialist ranks of the country, which is why he currently continues to doubt the true influence of the dictator, even leaving it in doubt if he really he won the presidential election against Henrique Capriles Radonski in 2013.

The biggest conflict about Maduro rising to power within the ranks of the government was that Chávez did not cultivate a successor from the start, explains Izarra, who was very jealous of power, but believes that the Cubans influenced the late president in the decision to take cancer treatment there. “I think he thought he wasn’t going to die,” he added.

*The opinions in this content are the responsibility of the journalistic staff of Dossier Venezuela.

Dossier Venezuela*