Tareck El Aissami He is not a media politician like Diosdado Cabello or Nicolás Maduro himself, but he is the “tough” team and its main lever with the foreign groups that support the Chavista regime in power, in Venezuela. And share with them the gallery of the most wanted by the US justice that offers 10 million reward for their capture.

The Department of Justice and the Office of Treasury Assets (OFAC) of the United States are looking for him for alleged money laundering, drug trafficking and terrorism. The European Union also has it on its sanctioned list.

The accusations have been denied through the official media. The “Arab” as his fellow leftists nickname him is a super minister who has held the most important government positions in the 22 years that Chavismo has been in power. He is the current Minister of Petroleum, president of PDVSA, also vice president in the economic area, and head of Industry and Commerce.

Nicolás Maduro and Tareck El Aissami. Photo: dpa

Two weeks ago he promised that he would increase oil production from 500 thousand to 1.5 million barrels a day this year but has not explained how and with what resources it will do it if the infrastructure of the oil industry is on the ground and the five refineries in the country they have collapsed and they don’t produce a drop of gasoline or diesel.

Venezuelans have faced fuel shortages for two years, which has paralyzed the economy. The import from Iran, paid in gold, it is not enough for the internal consumption of two months. Before Chávez, the country produced 3.3 million barrels per day of crude and refined 1.3 million barrels per day of fuel.

Russians, Iranians and Chinese

The current Minister of Petroleum has opened the doors of the state industry to the Russians, Iranians and Chinese so that they increase the exploitation of the oil fields but the attempts have been in vain since they have not been able to refloat the production to the past levels. “They have failed,” he tells Clarion analyst José Toro Hardy.

Nicolás Maduro, accompanied by Tareck El Aissami and the first lady Cilia Flores. Photo: EFE

The Aissami is a criminologist lawyer 46-year-old graduated with honors from the University of Los Andes (ULA), now placed to lead the oil industry. He was born in Vigía, Mérida state, where he grew up in a humble family of immigrants from Syria and Lebanon that today lives in a luxurious mansion.

It is the second of five brothers. His father Carlos Zaidan El Aissami, a Syrian migrant, was head of the Venezuelan section of the Baath Arab Socialist political party in Iraq, the same as Saddam Hussein. His uncle Shibli El Aissami was an official in the Hussein regime.

His dizzying career was started by the hand of his mentor Adán Chávez, brother of former President Hugo Chávez. From his youth militated on the left of the MVR (Chavista party) that merged with the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Psuv).

Tareck El Aissami, in an image from 2017, in Caracas. Photo: AFP

His contacts with Chávez’s family allowed him climb and run in the official nomenclature that began with the assignment of Mission Identity and later continued with the Head of Citizen Security, Minister of the Interior and Justice, deputy of the National Assembly, Vice President of the Republic and Governor of Aragua, a central state of Venezuela.

The violence

His passage through the previous positions coincides with the rise in the indices of violence and repression. For example, cases exceeded 20,000 homicides a year when he was Minister of the Interior and Justice (2008-2012). And when he was governor of Aragua, the feared criminal gang of “el Tren de Aragua” grew and the highest number of violent deaths of 142 murders per 100,000 inhabitants in 2016 was registered in the region.

Is sparse and speak little. He is not eloquent or flaunts his power, rather he acts with a low profile so as not to be in the sights of the press. His televised speeches are short and written in advance. His thing is to organize and execute behind the scenes so as not to leave traces of his intervention.

Tarek El Aissami during a meeting with creditors from Europe, the United States and other parties in Caracas. Photo: EFE

“He is a cunning and discreet conspirator, a sly man, a devious man, a negotiator who triangulates and sets up operations with public resources and funds. Also forming alliances with leftist groups, be they radical and Islamic cases of Iran, Hezbollah or Etarra, or Russian, Iranian, Cuban mafias, with the ultimate purpose of guaranteeing the perpetuation in power, “says a professor who knows him from his time as a student leader at the ULA and that he preferred keep anonymity for fear of retaliation.

In dialogue with Clarion the analyst Joseph humire, director of the Center for Studies for a Free and Safe Society, affirms that Tareck El Aissami has infiltrated in Venezuela the Hezbollah terrorist group of Lebanon and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (GRI) of Iran that are engaged in illicit activities such as the drug trafficking and arms sales.

According to Humire, the super minister it is dangerous because it would be linked to “a criminal terrorist network made up of more than 40 companies throughout Latin America to send illicit money to the Middle East. This network would be managed by his brother, Feras El Aissami ”.

Tareck El Aissami. Photo: AFP

Iván Simonovis, Commissioner for Security of the interim government proclaimed by Juan Guaidó in Venezuela, points out that Tareck El Aissami is a Syrian-Venezuelan citizen “with deep ties to Hezbollah, which guarantees that the money that finances all criminal activists related to this mafia, keep flowing. “

“I can safely guarantee that Venezuela is today the largest money laundering company in the world,” he said.

The Arab and Islamic community is now one of the most prosperous in the country. It has reached levels of wealth never before seen, in the heat of the Chavista revolution.

